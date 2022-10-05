Chance auction to be hosted by Lioness Lions Club

SAYRE — Members of the Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions Club are busy preparing for its largest fundraiser — a Chance Auction which will be held Saturday, Oct. 15.
The community has come out to support this auction since it began in 1999. This year’s auction will be held at the VFW on West Lockhart Street in Sayre. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the drawing of numbers beginning at 2 p.m. Soda, water and snacks will be available for purchase.
A $5 donation includes 10 tickets for bidding, door prize ticket, dessert and beverage. Additional bidding tickets are available. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
Monies raised at the auction benefit their community service projects. Because of the support of family and friends, the club is able to give awards to graduating seniors at local high schools, help individuals in need, and support Lions Sight Projects. Annually, the club donates gift cards to families at Thanksgiving, makes monthly donations to the Valley Food Pantry, and donates to Kids at Risk and Christmas is for Kids projects. Holiday favors are given to nursing homes and Meals on Wheels.
The Lioness Club meets monthly at a dinner meeting the third Monday of each month. New members are always welcome. Stop in at the euction to learn more about club activities and membership.
