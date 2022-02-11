Bradford County Library to host author via Zoom

The Bradford County Library presents Railey Jane Savage discussing her book “A Century of Swindles: Ponzi Schemes, Con Men, and Fraudsters” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom.
From the Gilded Age through WWII, America was rife with ne’er-do-wells on a never-ending search for the next big score. Between 1850 and 1950 lawlessness melded with ingenuity, fueled by optimism and ruthlessness: America was dangerous, buzzing, and where opportunity came to take flight. The conditions were perfect for swindlers. The scammers in this volume range from the undeniably unscrupulous, to the ill and ill-advised. Fans of clever schemes will be entertained by these tales of the rise and fall of some of America’s greatest swindlers.
Railey Jane Savage lives and works in Ithaca, NY, where her love for history’s forgotten moments — swindles, or otherwise — grows against the dramatic background of the Finger Lakes. With an English degree from Smith College, she splits her time between writing and editing. Swindles is her second book after We Have a Winner!: America’s Weird and Wonderful Races, Derbies, Pageants, and Eating Contests (Lyons Press, 2017), both of which are available to purchase through Amazon, or from your favorite local bookseller.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Library at 570-297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom login information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.