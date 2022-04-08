SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital recently announced births for the last several weeks.

Born to Beth and Brandon Van Derpoel of Ulster, a baby girl, Brielle Evelyn, on March 18.

Born to Cassandra and Jay Neal of Owego, a baby girl, Josie, on March 19.

Born to Carly and Joseph Cuno of Sayre, a baby girl, Olivia Ann, on March 19.

Born to Amanda Holbert of East Smithfield, a baby boy, Axton, on March 21.

Born to Kelsey and Zack Counterman of New Albany, a baby boy, Kale, on March 23.

Born to Amber and Nicholas Werner of Granville Summit, Braxton Bryant, on March 23.

Born to Merisa Nichols and Benjamin Buffum of Sayre, a baby boy, Jaydenn Scott, on March 24.

Born to Rachael Ashcraft and Ryan Frisbie of Spencer, a baby girl, Jordyn, on March 24.

Born to Dakota Larsen and Dana Manuel of Rome, a baby boy, Leland Thomas, on March 29.

Born to Hailey Simons and Dustin Wright of Waverly, a baby boy, Cooper Charles, on March 31.

Born to Erin and Ryan Stetson of Little Meadows, a baby boy, Lincoln Taylor, on April 1.

Born to Lauren Donnelly and Jeremiah Bailey of Ridgebury, a baby boy, Graham Thomas, on April 1.

