MANSFIELD – A total of 348 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students made the list:
Ethan Allen of Ulster. Ethan is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Business Administration: Accounting program.
Lucia Briar of Ulster. Lucia is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Graphic Design program.
Abigail Caccia of Sayre. Abigail is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.
Cassidy Chandler of Athens. Cassidy is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Earth and Space Science Education program.
James Esposito of Sayre. James is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Biology program.
Nicholas Ficarro of Sayre. Nicholas is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Nutrition: Sports Nutrition program.
Holly Green of Sayre. Holly is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.
Cristin Hickey of Sayre. Cristin is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Community Health Education program.
Tarah Loziere of Athens. Tarah is a student in the Academic Exploration Program program.
Mackenzie Macumber of Waverly. Mackenzie is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.
Sariannah May of Athens. Sariannah is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.
Gina Mazariegos of Sayre. Gina is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Biology: Medical Laboratory Sciences program.
Rainey McKean of Athens. Rainey is a student in the Bachelor of Arts – History program.
Audrey Noldy of Sayre. Audrey is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification program.
Sarah Schamel of Sayre. Sarah is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.
Casey Sutton of Athens. Casey is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.
Imari Vandyke of Sayre. Imari is a student in the Associate of Science – Criminal Justice Administration program.
Megan Wakefield of Athens. Megan is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.
Scott Woodring of Waverly. Scott is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education: Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Social Studies: History Education program.
