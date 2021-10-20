KINGS BAY, Ga. – A Troy, Pa., native is serving aboard USS Alaska, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Seaman Apprentice Alexander Johnson, a 2020 Troy Junior/Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.
Today, Johnson serves as a yeoman whose responsibilities include administrative support for the command and personnel.
“I joined the Navy for the college benefits,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to pursuing a degree in chemistry.”
According to Johnson, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Troy.
“I was a big athlete in high school, so I did a lot of teamwork stuff,” said Johnson. “Being in the Navy is all about being part of a team to get the mission done.”
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
As a member of the submarine force, Johnson is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Johnson is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Strategic deterrence is our whole job,” said Johnson. “The Navy makes sure that when the enemies act up, we are there.”
As Johnson and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“I’m very proud to serve in the Navy,” added Johnson. “My mom loves that I am serving; she is so proud of me. She is one of the Navy moms that is decked out in all the Navy gear. It makes me feel very supported.”
