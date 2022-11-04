Bradford-Tioga Head Start works to fight hunger

Hunger is a worldwide issue, including Tioga and Bradford Counties.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff work closely with enrolled children who may be experiencing food insecurity. Staff work to provide families with resources and volunteer at Food Banks, to ensure families never have to wonder where their next meal will be coming from.
There are also a number of ways that you can help fight against hunger. All you need to do is act now:
Donate to a local food bank or pantry – food or money
Volunteer at a local food bank or pantry
Participate in a walk against hunger.
With the holiday season right around the corner, there is no better time to help. Many social media sights have posted a Reverse Advent Calendar. Each day in November or December, you add an item to your own personal donation box. Then, just before the holiday, you donate the contents of the box to a food bank, food pantry or shelter. It’s easy to get started, just search “Reverse Advent Calendar” on social media sights or create one of your own.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.