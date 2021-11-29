Goncalves

Born to Jessica and Anthony Goncalves of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Lia Joelle, on Oct. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Howell

Born to Calista Howell of Gillett, a son, Odin Adler, on Oct. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Maue

Born to Fawn and Isaac Maue of Sayre, a son, Theo Elija, on Oct. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Grippo

Born to Nika and Damon Grippo Sr. of Rome, a son, Damon Anthony, on Oct. 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chapman

Born to Lindsey Chapman of Sayre, a son, Wyatt Cooper, on Oct. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chappius/Bentley

Born to Morgan Chappius and Christopher Bentley of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Leo Paul, on Oct. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mack

Born to Shelby and Dustyn Mack of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Austyn June, on Oct. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Terrio/Brown

Born to Katelyn Terrio and Eric Brown of Erin, N.Y., a daughter, Olive Jolynne, on Oct. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Brown

Born to Nicole and David Brown of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Felix Dillon James, on Oct. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mosier/Wheeler

Born to Kinsley Mosier and Cody Wheeler of Towanda, a son, Walker Allen, on Oct. 31, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Haas/McFall

Born to Shawnee Haas and Gavin McFall of Monroeton, a daughter, Persephone Artemis, on Nov. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Copenhaver-Hebbard/Copenhaver

Born to Sarah Copenhaver-Hebbard and Brett Copenhaver of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Emmaline Rose, on Nov. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Stedge/Eccleston

Born to Mariaelaina Stedge and Scott Eccleston of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Gracelynn Marie, on Nov. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hampton/Purvis

Born to Kahleema Hampton and Chad Purvis of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Artorias Kai, on Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Norton/Blair

Born to Briana Norton and Christian Blair of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Nolan Matthias, on Nov. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Dodge/Booher

Born to Lindsey Dodge and Eric Booher of Lockwood, N.Y., twins, a son, Cameron, and son, Logan, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Morrow/McCarthy

Born to Jessica Morrow and Joseph McCarthy of Athens, a son, Liam Joseph, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Short

Born to Katherine and Zachary Short of Candor, N.Y., a son, Colt Wayne, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Heffner

Born to Christin and Jason Heffner of Towanda, a daughter, Alaina Rose, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Every

Born to Alicia and Chad Every of Sayre, a daughter, Savanna, on Nov. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Krewson/Bennett

Born to Kendall Krewson and Talon Bennett of Monroeton, a son, Brexley, on Nov. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Peterson

Born to Jenna and Robert Peterson Jr. of Ulster, a son, Gavin Raymond, on Nov. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Pitcher

Born to Kaitlyn Pitcher of Stevensville, a son, Oakley Reed, on Nov. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

