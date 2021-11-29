Goncalves
Born to Jessica and Anthony Goncalves of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Lia Joelle, on Oct. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Howell
Born to Calista Howell of Gillett, a son, Odin Adler, on Oct. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Maue
Born to Fawn and Isaac Maue of Sayre, a son, Theo Elija, on Oct. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Grippo
Born to Nika and Damon Grippo Sr. of Rome, a son, Damon Anthony, on Oct. 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chapman
Born to Lindsey Chapman of Sayre, a son, Wyatt Cooper, on Oct. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Chappius/Bentley
Born to Morgan Chappius and Christopher Bentley of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Leo Paul, on Oct. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mack
Born to Shelby and Dustyn Mack of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Austyn June, on Oct. 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Terrio/Brown
Born to Katelyn Terrio and Eric Brown of Erin, N.Y., a daughter, Olive Jolynne, on Oct. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Brown
Born to Nicole and David Brown of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Felix Dillon James, on Oct. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mosier/Wheeler
Born to Kinsley Mosier and Cody Wheeler of Towanda, a son, Walker Allen, on Oct. 31, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Haas/McFall
Born to Shawnee Haas and Gavin McFall of Monroeton, a daughter, Persephone Artemis, on Nov. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Copenhaver-Hebbard/Copenhaver
Born to Sarah Copenhaver-Hebbard and Brett Copenhaver of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Emmaline Rose, on Nov. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stedge/Eccleston
Born to Mariaelaina Stedge and Scott Eccleston of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Gracelynn Marie, on Nov. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hampton/Purvis
Born to Kahleema Hampton and Chad Purvis of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Artorias Kai, on Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Norton/Blair
Born to Briana Norton and Christian Blair of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Nolan Matthias, on Nov. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Dodge/Booher
Born to Lindsey Dodge and Eric Booher of Lockwood, N.Y., twins, a son, Cameron, and son, Logan, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Morrow/McCarthy
Born to Jessica Morrow and Joseph McCarthy of Athens, a son, Liam Joseph, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Short
Born to Katherine and Zachary Short of Candor, N.Y., a son, Colt Wayne, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Heffner
Born to Christin and Jason Heffner of Towanda, a daughter, Alaina Rose, on Nov. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Every
Born to Alicia and Chad Every of Sayre, a daughter, Savanna, on Nov. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Krewson/Bennett
Born to Kendall Krewson and Talon Bennett of Monroeton, a son, Brexley, on Nov. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Peterson
Born to Jenna and Robert Peterson Jr. of Ulster, a son, Gavin Raymond, on Nov. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Pitcher
Born to Kaitlyn Pitcher of Stevensville, a son, Oakley Reed, on Nov. 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
