Datebooks
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu includes meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Pull into parish parking lot off South Elmer Avenue; please stay in your car and you will be served. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot homemade meal.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. Anyone interested is welcome; the only basic skill needed is tying a knot. Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Offices of Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, will continue to meet virtually at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month throughout the remainder of the year. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information and virtual connection information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Offices of Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at 1 (800) 982-4346 or (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB LUNCHEON MEETING will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 at noon at Airport Seniors Community Hall, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, beverage and tableware. Guests welcome. Call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712 for information.
