You do not have to travel to Nashville to experience the most unique show in all of Country Music. Kiwanis is bringing it to Sullivan County — the ”Twitty & Lynn Concert.”
There’s never been a more dynamic country music duo than Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Now, the torch has been passed to the next generation — Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty. It’s a must see show with Tayla and Tre delivering their iconic grandparents super hits! Along with stories behind the songs, Tayla will bring on the laughs and sometimes the tears with her stories about traveling on the road with her Memaw, and how Loretta was inspired to pencil those words from her heart onto a yellow legal pad and spin them into country gold. Tre Twitty is Conway’s grandson and with his smooth style and delivery you’ll feel that his Poppy is right back on that stage. You could be the one on stage being sung to by Tre.
Twitty and Lynn at 7:30 p.m. perform their tribute to Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, their grandparents, on Friday of Memorial Day weekend, May 26 at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds.
Go to Eventbrite.com, search Twitty and Lynn and you can see the available seating and purchase the tickets of your choice. Cost is $30 for track seating and $25 for bleachers.
Heather Olsen will perform Patsy Cline favorites at 6:30 p.m. and our own AM Flashback will provide the “Sounds on the Fairgrounds” beginning at 4:30 p.m. while you enjoy food from the various vendors. You will have a chance to win a Raffle Basket by telling us where you learned of the event.
Need more information: call Bonnie at 570-250-8040 or Darlene at 570-209-1849.
Tickets are selling fast. Don’t be left out of this one-time chance to experience the best of Nashville. Another event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County. Proceeds to benefit area children.
