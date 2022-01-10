WYSOX – On a rather mild winter’s day, President Bob Whipple welcomed 26 members and guest Sara Romanik to the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club Christmas luncheon and meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Bob also stated how nice it was to have Merna and Howard Colwell and George Smith back with us again.
President Whipple led the group in the flag salute followed by everyone singing “Jingle Bells” along with accompaniment by Sara Romanik on the keyboard. Bob offered an enlightening prayer before the Christmas buffet of a delicious ham dinner with all the trimmings, plus much more.
President Whipple thanked all the volunteers who helped setting up the buffet and dessert tables and clean up afterwards. He also thanked Cherie Foster for serving as host and greeter.
Bob then turned the meeting over to Sara Romanik, who, on short notice of one day, filled in for the ill Andy Boardman. Even though we didn’t have any snow, Sara put us in the Christmas spirit by singing songs such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” “Joy to the World,” “White Christmas,” plus several other songs, and closing with everyone singing “Silent Night.” The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club wishes to thank Sara for sharing of her time and talents to the delights of us seniors.
The minutes of the November meeting were read and approved. Ruth Ann Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
Marge Benjamin will be sending cards to members Judy Engler, Midge Brown, Lucille Pennay, Rick Webster and Mary Sullivan, who are shut-ins or not feeling well.
A memorial for deceased member Anita Moore will be conducted at the Jan. 20 meeting.
Tom House has volunteered to pass out table numbers before the luncheons, which designates the order each table goes to the buffet.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members celebrating December birthdays. They were Kay Fulmer (Dec. 7), Anita Whipple (Dec. 8), Bob Whipple (Dec. 30) and Gale Mulno. There were no anniversaries.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Howard Colwell, Marge Benjamin, Cherie Foster and Marguerite Shaner. Winners of the pies were Anita Whipple and Sandra Simons.
Once again, President Whipple read a couple stories. One was about “Safety and Winter Driving” and the second was about “Being 50,” which delighted everyone.
The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 20 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share and own table service; coffee and tea are furnished. Ken Bartholomew volunteered to be the host and greeter. Andy Boardman will provide musical entertainment. Guests are always welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.