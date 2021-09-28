Sayre:
Sayre Public Library’s book sale will continue through Saturday, Oct. 2 during library open hours. We have huge selection of books for sale, fiction and non-fiction, children through adults, as well as DVDs and audiobooks. There is something for everyone!
• This Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• Our One-on-One Technology Time will be available Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
Calling all teens!!! Sayre Public Library will be participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) annual TeenTober celebration. Developed by YALSA, this monthlong event strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials that will help them develop new skills and fuel their passions. We will be having a TeenTober Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 4-7 p.m. Teens can come and learn about our Teen Reading Lounge group, participate in interactive art and gaming activities, and win prizes just by checking out materials from our young adult section of the library. We will also be featuring ongoing programming including take-and-make arts and crafts projects and a GooseChase scavenger hunt – see our website or come into the library for more details!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New nonfiction titles include: “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” by Mary Roach, “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, and “Forever Young,” by Hayley Mills.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.