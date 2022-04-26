TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly had a successful month of March. The club had an overall weight loss of more than sixteen pounds with Kathy and Cara tying for the best loser of the month. They were awarded a cash prize for their winning losses!
We also awarded Kathy a prize for losing six weeks in a row. In February, we awarded Sandy S. a prize for her six-week loss. Both members have been doing a fantastic job!
Each week our two best losers take home a sunshine basket filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members. Our Sunshine winners for March were Nancy, Kathy, Lena, Dolores. In addition, Cara and Rosemary both won twice.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. Our winners for last month were Tressa, Dolores and Sue won two times. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Sylvia was our winner for March (she’s won two months in a row!).
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. Winners for March were Sally, Sylvia, and Carol.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our winners were Lois, Tressa, Sally, and Beth.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25¢ to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner for March was Lois.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for the month were tortilla chips, chocolate candy, cake, and hard candy.
To encourage our members, we always have one or two contests. We started a new bingo contest which may take several months. We will award a prize once a member fills their card with weight losses and loses for three weeks in a row two times. We have a Lucky Loser Rainbow Lotto contest that will be ending in April with ten drawings for lucky losers.
We also challenged our members to exercise in March for a minimum of fifteen minutes per day. Two members were awarded a prize from the March Into Spring challenge. They were Sally and Sylvia.
Each month we present programs and activities to encourage and support our members. In March we had a lively exercise discussion during our first week of the month. The next week Sue, Sylvia, and Mary Lou led us in some upper and lower body exercises. Tressa presented a program showing awards and photos from her thirty plus years as a TOPS member. We also had our monthly Chinese Auction to raise funds for our club.
TOPS 646 Waverly is always looking for new members. We offer the extra support you may need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you in 2022. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 am with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607)565-2524 or Sue (570)888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
