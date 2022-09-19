The Front Door has returned! Patrons can resume use of the front entrance.
Enjoy a relaxing evening in the library garden with the music of “Piano Notes” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your lawn chairs!
On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
On Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about fall.
Join us on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft! This week we will read fall stories. All ages are invited to join the fun! Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570)888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Join Laura for our Parent/Child Make Your Own Fairy or Gnome Garden Event! Pre-Register for the event on Sept. 24 beginning at 11 a.m.! When you are finished make sure you check out the Fairy/Gnome Scavenger Hunt! Registration and $5 Material Fee Required.
Looking for something fun to do on a Monday night? Join Laura for a Fairy and Gnome Garden Crafting Potluck! Everyone brings crafting supplies to share to help us decorate your gardens! Registration and $5 Material Fee Required. Register today for Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to -7 p.m.
Books and a Bonfire is back! Register your child to participate in our outdoor event on October 1 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make a s’mores, and take home a free book! Have some fall fun at the library! 50 child maximum for registration.
It’s that time again! Pencil in Nov. 26, 2022! Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 9th annual Christmas Market! Food Trucks Welcome! Email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library! Questions, Call 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.