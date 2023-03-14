Athens grad promoted in Air Force

Emily Davis Johnson, Athens Class of 2007, was promoted recently from Captain to Major in the US Air Force JAG. Johnson, the daughter of Lloyd and Karen Davis of Athens, was originally commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant as a graduate of ROTC at Duke University in May, 2016, receiving her Law Degree the next day, also from Duke. She and her husband, James Johnson, a high school classmate and himself a veteran of the US Marine Corps, were subsequently assigned to Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. During her two years there, Johnson quickly rose to 1st Lt, and then to Captain, as her office was recognized as the best JAG office Air Force-wide.
After those two years, Johnson was reassigned to Pearl Harbor-Hickham Joint Base in Hawai’i, where she spent her first two years prosecuting military trials throughout the Pacific from Guam to Japan to South Korea.
The most recent two years have seen Johnson on the Defense side of the courtroom, where she has twice been named the Air Force’s Outstanding Defense Attorney in the Pacific Region. Her promotion to Major came shortly before being accepted for a one year Air Force–sponsored course in International Air and Space law, requiring a move to the University of Mississippi for the Fall 2023 semester.
