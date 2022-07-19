TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly had an overall loss of 21 pounds for the month of June. Rosie and Sandy S. were the best losers for the month and each received a cash prize for their efforts.
Weekly best losers were Sandy S., Rosie (two times), Lois, Tammy, Kathy, Hazel, and Cara. Each of these ladies received a goodie bag filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members. We were also happy to have seven holiday (Memorial Day) winners in June. (If a member loses a pound or more after a major holiday, their dues are covered at the following meeting.)
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. Our winners for last month were Betty, Bonnie, Lena, and Tressa. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Lena won for June.
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. Kathy and Tressa were HA HA winners in June.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our winners were Nancy, Sandy T, Sue, and Lena.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25¢ to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner for June was Tammy.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for the month were orange juice, hamburger rolls, and potato salad.
To add extra incentive to reaching our weight loss goals, the club always has one or two contests or challenges going. We began another Bingo card on June 6. This challenge can last several months as we wait for a winner to fill their card with losses.
We have a Summer Nails contest running through early August. Each week a member maintains or loses, she can color in a fingernail. If she gains or is absent, she must color in a toenail. At the end of the contest, several prizes will be awarded based on points earned for each fingernail colored.
In May, we completed a team challenge. It was very successful as well as fun, so we decided to have a re-match between the String Beans (our May winning team) and the Bean Sprouts. As of this writing, the Bean Sprouts are winning the re-match! The challenge ends in July.
Each week we present programs and activities to encourage and support our members or to just have some fun. One week, we had a grilling quiz. We presented Growing our Healthy Garden Together – a Rededication Program. At another meeting, each member received a bottle of water for our Choose to Change One Sip at a Time program which discussed the importance of drinking water. We also held our monthly Chinese Auction which helps raise funds for our club’s treasury.
TOPS 646 Waverly is always available for new members. We offer the extra support you may need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 a.m. with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth 607-565-2524 or Sue 570-888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
