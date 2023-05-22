Monday, May 22:
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY SENIOR SERIES: Mary Frisbie — Sayre Healthcare Personal Care from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Information on admissions to the personal care center and other relevant information.
COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: Noon to 5 p.m., South wing of the St. John Lutheran Church at 207 S. Hopkins St. in Sayre. Please call 1-800 RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St John Sayre” to schedule an appointment. The first 30 donors will receive a gift certificate redeemable for a free small ice cream cone from Johnny D’s Ice Cream, 107 East Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA, a $3.25 value!
Tuesday, May 23:
FREE BRIDGE LESSONS: 2 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Jeffrey Dann will be teaching beginners’ bridge lessons. Email to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com or call 570-888-6311 if interested.
Thursday, May 25:
FREE BRIDGE LESSONS: 2 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Jeffrey Dann will be teaching beginners’ bridge lessons. Email to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com or call 570-888-6311 if interested.
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. Hosted by St. John Lutheran Church. All are welcome and take out is available.
Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29:
THE BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY: Will be closed for Memorial Day.
Monday, May 29:
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 10 a.m., lining up on Brock Street and going down Lockhart Street to Desmond Street to West Packer Avenue and ending at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. The theme this year is “Honoring our Vietnam Veterans.” Anyone interested in marching in the parade or including a float can pick up an entry form at the Sayre American Legion at 171 Cayuta St. in Sayre.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 a.m. Hosted by the Wilawana Cemetery Association. Christopher Withey, Certified Lay Minister, a veteran himself, will provide the patiotic program. All are welcome to attend. Address: 1182 Wilawana Rd, Wilawana, Sayre PA.
Tuesday, May 30:
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY SENIOR SERIES: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Paul Urban — Lowery Urban Funeral Home. Pre-planning your funeral arrangements.
FREE BRIDGE LESSONS: 2 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Jeffrey Dann will be teaching beginners’ bridge lessons. Email to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com or call 570-888-6311 if interested.
Saturday, June 3:
ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to noon. Hosted by the Valley United Presbyterian Church located at 549 Park Ave. in Waverly. To benefit the Pennsylvania Chow program. New this year, the sale will kick off with a presentation in the fellowship hall from local Master Gardener Deb Landy. This year’s plant sale is a collaboration between volunteers of the Valley United Presbyterian Church and the Epiphany parish. If you have questions, call the church office at 607-565-5683.
Monday, June 5:
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church at 351 Fulton St. in South Waverly. Menu includes turkey and gravy, dressing, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit and a dessert. Those wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance should come after 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7:
THE PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM: Located at the Northern Tier Career Center will administer pre-entrance exams at 8:15 a.m. To register or for more information, contact Tina at 570-265-8113 or tmathers@ntccschool.org.
