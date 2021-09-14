FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot homemade meal. Menu is Spanish rice, chicken fajitas and dessert. Please pull into parish parking lot off South Elmer Avenue; come to parish garage at the rear of the parking lot. Please stay in your car.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School Music Room. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. This week’s topic is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the door at the back of the school; parking available in back of school. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s. All retirees (and guest) are welcome.
VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (N.A.) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (A.A.) meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
