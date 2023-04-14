TOWANDA — The Northern Tier Career Center recently released its students of recognition for the third marking period.
Students from the Valley region are as follows:
- Aidan Warfle — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Angela Rose — Early Childhood Education, Athens ASD
- Braden Cardenas — Building Construction, North Rome
- Brandon Jennings — Building Construction, Athens ASD
- Brayden McLinko — Building Construction, Sayre Area SD
- Brooke Evans — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Cameron Sullivan — Building Construction, Athens ASD
- Chase Benjamin — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Christopher Mitchell — Welding Technology, Athens ASD
- Cole Gelbutis — Building Construction, Sayre Area SD
- Colton Watkins — HVAC, Athens ASD
- Cooper Amey — Welding Technology, Athens ASD
- Dustin Krise — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Eden-Rayne Knapp — Early Childhood Education, Athens ASD
- Elijah Hildebrandt — Diesel Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Gabriel Stone — Information Computer Technology, Athens ASD
- Garret Thetga — Building Construction, Athens ASD
- Glenn Romberger — Welding Technology, Athens ASD
- Hannah Shutter — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Jason Coyle — Autobody Repair Technology, Athens ASD
- John Grainda — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Joseph Quattrini — Food Production, Sayre Area SD
- Kamryn Schlosser — Early Childhood Education, Athens ASD
- Kayla Norton — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Kaylee Peterson — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Keegan George — HVAC, North Rome
- Kelsey Yeakel — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Lacee Krause — Early Childhood Education, Athens ASD
- Landon Bloss — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Laurel Lee — Building Construction, Athens ASD
- Lexis Sheetz — Food Production, Athens ASD
- Macaria Benjamin — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Madison Buck — Early Childhood Education, Athens ASD
- Mazlin VanDuzer — Cosmetology, Sayre Area SD
- Megan Rathbun — Cosmetology, Athens ASD
- Morgan Pruyne — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Nathan Polzella — HVAC, Athens ASD
- Nevaeh Kalinowski — Cosmetology, Athens ASD
- Patrick Shaw — Building Construction, Sayre Area SD
- Raelynn Barrett — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Ruben Simpson-Bailey — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Ryan Gyurik — Automotive Mechanic Technology, Athens ASD
- Ryleigh Davidson — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Stella Bartlow — Pre-Nursing , Athens ASD
- Timothy Booth — Machine Tool Technology, Sayre Area SD
- Victor Mumo — Information Computer Technology, Sayre Area SD
- William Barlow — Building Construction, Athens ASD
