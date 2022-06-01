Bradford-Tioga Head Start celebrates June as Great Outdoors Month

Students from the Blossburg 1 and Blossburg 2 classrooms of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., along with their Teachers, the Family Advocate and the Family Service Supervisor attended the fieldtrip to Blossburg Island Park where they enjoyed the great outdoors! Seated in the front Row are Maverick, Livyanna, Lillyana, Hudson, Michael, Jacob, Hailey, Jordyn, Cora. Standing in the back Row are Jamison, Elijah, Bryson, Genieveve, Alex, Matix, Coltyn, Luke, Vivian, Elliot.
June is “Great Outdoors Month” — a month-long celebration of the outdoors. During the month everyone is encouraged to embrace the outdoor spirit of America and head outside. Whether it’s your first hike or you’re camping in a tent for the umpteenth time, National Great Outdoors Month is the perfect excuse to head outside and explore our nation’s abundant wildlife refuges, parks, and natural beauty.
The celebrations kick off on June 4 with National Trails Day. National Trails Day, the first Saturday in June, recognizes the benefits provided by federal, state, and local trails. Events are held throughout the US to promote awareness of all that trails have to offer from hiking, mountain biking and birdwatching. National Trails Day is sponsored by the American Hiking Society with the National Park Service as one of its federal partners. The participation of volunteers and donors has made large impacts in the past.
Recently, the Blossburg 1 and 2 Head Start classrooms spent the day at Island Park, in Blossburg, PA, enjoying the Great Outdoors. The classes painted kindness rocks, played on the playground, enjoyed a picnic lunch, flew kites and then took a walk along the trail where they placed their kindness rocks for others to find. It was a great way to show the children how much fun they can have when they are outdoors.
There are many ways to celebrate the outdoors with a list of activities that is nearly endless. Besides hiking, fishing, mountain biking, or camping there are also lots of volunteer opportunities in the outdoors. Maybe volunteer for a trail cleanup or an outdoor steward program. Whatever you and your family decide to do, do something to celebrate. For a list of specific national events and outdoor holidays to take advantage of this month visit https://www.reserveamerica.com/articles/camping/how-to-celebrate-great-outdoors-month.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of five; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.