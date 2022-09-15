Thursday, Sept. 15:
FREE TAKEOUT MEAL: St. James Church in Waverly. The menu is stuffed green peppers, side of spaghetti and dessert as available. Serving begins at 4:30 in the parking lot next to the church.
Friday, Sept. 16:
SPENCER SENIOR SOCIAL HOUR AND NY CONNECTS OFFICE HOURS: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy good food and great company.
Saturday, Sept. 17:
FOURTH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Come join us for some fall family fun. We will have vendors, food trucks, a bounce house, kids corner and much more. Bingo will be played from 10 a.m. to noon for 25 cents a card. For more info, please contact Becky at 570-888-2192 or rrae@seniorhealthpa.com.
CHICKEN BARBECUE AND DINNERS: 11 a.m. until gone, Susquehanna Street in Athens just before the bridge. Sponsored by the Athens American Legion Post 246.
LOCKWOOD VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY INC. CHICKEN BBQ: 11 a.m. till gone. Dinners: $12 includes 1/2 a chicken, dinner roll, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a bottle of water. 1/2 a chicken only $7. Pre-sale tickets available and encouraged.
FREE COMMUNITY MOVIE: “Family Camp,” doors open at 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Located at the North Waverly Chapel at 40 Route 34 in Waverly. Refreshments to follow.
Sunday, Sept. 18:
16TH ANNUAL OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY: 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center. Free admission and no entry fee. Antique and classic cars, hot rods, rat rods, tractors, bikes and more. Barbecue chicken, roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches. Live music from McRay’s Professional DJs. All donations will benefit James “Jimmy” Olmstead, who recently had a kidney transplant. For more info, call 570-395-3220.
WHIMSICAL ART BY VANESSA WOODRING: Art in the Garden Party, 1 to 3 p.m., at Project GROW Garden located at 100 Lincoln St. Ext. in Waverly. Support local art and community. Light refreshments will be provided.
MUSIC ON THE SQUARE: 3 to 6 p.m., Teaoga Square in Athens. Valley musicians performing a variety of music. Refreshments will be available. Bring your chair and enjoy an afternoon of music provided by people you know.
Monday, Sept. 19:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: Presented by Greg Catarella, Esq. Learn more about long term care and Medicaid from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.
FREE TAKE-OUT DINNER: The Salvation Army Church 351 Fulton Street, South Waverly P.a., 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Menu: Beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll/butter, fruit, dessert, and beverage.
Tuesday, Sept. 20:
HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. We will also demonstrate how to use hands-on-tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for health aging. 10 a.m. at Tioga Opportunities in Owego. 1 p.m. at the Waverly Historical Society.
NY CONNECTS OFFICE HOURS: Join Rachel Cron from Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit Rachel to find out from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
Thursday, Sept. 22:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes: chili, coleslaw, corn bread, fruit cup and cupcakes. This will be take-out only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. ALL ARE WELCOME!
Saturday, Sept. 24:
FIRST ANNUAL PENN-YORK VALLEY TRIATHLON: Valley Playland, Athens. Features a five-mile run, 15-mile bicycle ride and seven-mile river paddle throughout the Valley and New York southern tier. This event will be offered as part of a three-triathlon series in conjunction with the North Branch Triathlon — Wyalusing and the Central Bradford Triathlon — Towanda. For more information, email pyvtriathlon@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
TIOGA OPPORTUNITIES ANNUAL HEALTH FAIR: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Tioga Downs, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore and engage with a variety of health experts in our area. Free admission. Enter to win a $100 gift card and great door prizes.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
FREE INDOOR COMMUNITY SUPPER: The Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre, PA invites you to their free indoor Community Supper from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
PUBLIC DINNER: The South Creek Lions Club will be holding a public dinner. Ham & Roast Beef are on the menu plus “real” mashed potatoes, vegetable, gravy, homemade bread, and our always delicious baked beans. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert. Take Out’s Available beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for sit down meal. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, P.a.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: Sponsored by the Sayre-Athens Lions Lioness Club. Event at the Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St. Doors open at 1 pm. Drawing starts at 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: PROTECTING ASSETS FROM LONG TERM CARE EXPENSES PRESENTATION: Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.
