The public is invited to attend the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club program on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church (in the downstairs meeting room). Fossils, like the ones pictured here, will be the topic of the program. Anna Markevitch will talk about her museum-quality fossils and there will be free fossils from a club dig, provided by Dave Millis. For more information, visit the club website, chehannarocks.com.
ATHENS – Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club invites the public to join them at the Jan. 12 meeting at the Athens United Methodist Church downstairs meeting room, 118 S. Main St., Athens.
At 7 p.m., Anna Markevitch will start the hands-on program by explaining why her museum quality fossils are so interesting. She will talk about trace fossils that dinosaurs left behind such as tracks, gastrolith, eggs. You can learn about Mercycoidodon culbertsoni, an ancient mammal, Platybelydon, a shovel tusked relative of mastodon from China, Leotauchinae decora, a goatlike herbivore, the delicate fossil of a marine reptile, Keichodosaurus, and a few more.
There will be free fossils from a club dig that Dave Millis is generously providing to anyone that would like some. They are from the Deep Spring location in New York, a favorite Devonian age dig destination for club digging trips.
Public is invited to bring any fossils that they would like to have identified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.