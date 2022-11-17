Sayre Public Library
How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race Helps readers gain the confidence to not only talk about race, but actually make a difference when you do. Negotiation expert Kwame Christian’s motto is: “The best things in life are on the other side of difficult conversations.” If we want a more equitable workplace, and a more equitable world, we have to talk to each other about race. But, for so many of us, that’s easier said than done. Many people avoid conversations about race because of fear: fear of discomfort, damaging important relationships, being misunderstood, “canceled,” or ostracized. How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race equips you with the skills you need to make these crucial conversations easier and more productive. Register for this author talk and check out other online author talks at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl
This Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., join us for a reading and talk with local author, Kenneth Richard Law. Kenneth will be read from and sign copies of his novel, A Beautiful Place, a coming of age story set in rural, central New Hampshire in the fall of 1965, A limited number of copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event from the author.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
For a special bonus Tech Session on Friday Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be offering Cyber Shopping for Beginners. New to the world of Cyber Shopping and no idea where to start? Good news! Just in time for the Holiday Shopping Season, we are offering an information session on using the internet to do your buying! We’ll take a look at a few popular shopping sites and also what to look out for when it comes to dangerous websites and scams.
November is National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo for short. To help all of our local “WriMos” participating in this annual writing event, we will be hosting a series of NaNoWriMo “check-ins” over the course of the month at the Sayre Public Library. Writer of all levels are welcome to attend, and you can pick and choose which check-ins you would like to attend. Our next session will be this Friday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. We will be discussing the topic “In the Thick of It.”
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The Last Chairlift,” by John Irving, “Flight,” by Lynn Steger Strong, and “We All Want Impossible Things,” by Catherine Newman.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Waverly Free Library
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
Autumn is in full swing, and that means our current reading program is off to a fantastic start.
Fall Reading packets are available at the library for pick up. Remember fall reading ends on Nov. 30. Ask us about earning tokens towards our book vending machine for kids and Teens!
We are introducing our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and Movement.
Toddler Time has moved to a slightly new time slot. It is now held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is back at its new day and time! This is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 11:15 a.m. Join us for more stories, songs, sign language, and crafts!
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Squirrels!”
November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). We will be hosting NaNoWriMo Write-Ins on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Join other local writers for a wordsprint or novel writing discussion.
Gaming Club for teens and adults will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have several board games available at the library, and you are welcome to bring your own.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Spalding Memorial Library
Each year the Spalding Memorial Library partners with local schools to provide books for Kids at Risk in our area. Connie Roupp spearheaded this effort for over a decade, helping to distribute over 3,500 books to local youth. Join in our effort this year as we endeavor in Connie’s memory. Please consider being an angel by supplying a book for a child in need. Tags arrive on the 15th of November, the last day to drop off donations is Dec. 10!
Join us on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft! This week we will read Thanksgiving stories. We will play with blocks after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited to join the fun!
Hohoho!! Join us for our 8th Annual Christmas Market on the beautiful grounds of Spalding Memorial Library on the 26th of November from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take your chance to browse the various vendors selling gourd art, Christmas Décor, Barnboard Art, and More! Children of all ages are invited to stop inside the library during our Christmas Market event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make Christmas tree ornaments for the library Christmas tree and their tree at home, too! We will make sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees, and jingle bell wreaths! Make sure you chose a tag from the Angel Tree and come support our local vendors on Small Business Saturday! Hope to see you there! Don’t forget to tell Santa what you wish for Christmas!
