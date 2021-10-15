TOWANDA – The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program recently celebrated its 40th anniversary — a year late — at its banquet at the Towanda American Legion. Because of COVID, the literacy program was unable to celebrate last year, but this year it celebrated its 40th anniversary plus one.
Program Coordinator Aubrey Carrington served as master of ceremonies. Featured speaker for the evening was Marty Finsterbusch, executive director of VALUEUSA, the only national non-profit organization governed and operated by current and former literacy students.
As a child Finsterbusch had a severe learning disability and was put in a special school for disabilities. From his early childhood days, diagnosed with learning differences, he realized the need for a better way to educate and support people with learning differences.
State Rep. Tina Pickett presented Aubrey Carrington with a resolution from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in recognition of the literacy program’s 40 years of service in adult education to the residents of Bradford County.
Fanna Proper, former director of the Bradford County Library, gave an overview of how she and assistant librarian Joyce Strope Burgart — along with the help of four others from the Friends of the Bradford County Library — began the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program in 1980.
Sherry Spencer, the first program coordinator, told of how the literacy program began having banquets to celebrate the accomplishments of its volunteer tutors and adult literacy students.
Aubrey Carrington recognized the following volunteer tutors for their volunteer hours over the past two years: Esther Lapitan, Sherry Spencer, Bill Wolfe, Sharon Mueller, Constance Spaulding, Barbara Swody, Mary Lou Vanderpool, Christine Sullivan, Adrianne VanNoy, Alison Sims, Richard Taubar, Gail Wardrop, Sue Fahnestock, Karen Johnson, Karen Ockasi, Barbara Bean, Marie Preston, Diane Lichtenstein, Laurie Anson, Claire Borits, Suzanne Urban, and Vince Trossello.
Carrington also recognized the adult literacy students attending for their hours of instruction and dedication.
The Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program is a member agency of the United Way of Bradford County.
For adults or teenagers interested in being tutored in basic reading or writing skills or English as as a second language (ESL), the literacy program offers free and confidential “one to one” instruction.
For more information, contact Aubrey Carrington, coordinator, at 570-297-3375 or by email at literacy@bwcliteracy@bradford.org.
