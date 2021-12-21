WAVERLY – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646, Waverly, N.Y., enjoyed five Monday morning meetings in November. At the end of the month, the group celebrated an overall loss of weight, with Nancy being our best loser of the month.
Each week our two best losers take home a Sunshine basket filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members. Our Sunshine winners for November were Sue, Cara, Carol, Rosemary, Diane, Hazel, Nancy, Sandy S., and Beth.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. November’s winners were Carol, Nancy, Sue, Tressa, and Rosemary. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Tammy won for November.
Each week, members contribute a small amount to our Ha Ha can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. In November, Dolores won a very hefty can as there were no winners in October. Kathy also won on another Monday.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Winners for November were Diane, Sally, Beth, and Rosemary won two times!
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can.” Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25 cents to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner this month was Sandy T.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly No No food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for November were maple syrup, muffins, cinnamon rolls, donuts, and pizza.
To encourage our members, we always have one or two contests. We have an ongoing bingo contest waiting for one member to fill their card with weight losses and losses for three weeks in a row. We had a Thanksgiving team contest called Turkey Feathers. In the end, The Turkey Carvers held on to win by a narrow margin. The members of the team were Sue, Nancy, Barbara, and Kathy. Each member received a healthy fruit tray as a prize. We also started an individual contest for Christmas called Trim our Tree by Trimming Your Weight. Winners of this contest will be announced at our meeting right before Christmas.
At our meetings, we usually set aside a few minutes for a program. In November we did a couple of exercise programs (arm exercises and Move If You Holiday Edition). We had a Happy Holidays Chinese Auction. We had a holiday tasting party with healthy snacks shared by several members. We also discussed Ending 2021 on a High Note and Holiday Celebrations Without Regret.
As January is a time when many people resolve to lose weight, we encourage you to think about joining TOPS 646 Waverly for the extra support you may need. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 a.m. with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for free to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607) 565-2524 or Sue (570) 888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc. was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
