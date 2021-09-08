The Susquehanna Valley Audubon invites the public and families of their past members to join them for their 80th club anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Department Building, 2902 Cotton Hollow Road, corner of N. Hill Road.

The hall is big enough to accommodate social distancing and wearing masks is advised to protect our vulnerable members. A PowerPoint presentation will be playing, showing 80 years of club memories, cake and light refreshments will be served, and, most of all, come and share your best birding and wildlife stories with each other.

For more information contact the club officers, Inga at (607) 425-7426 or Marsha at (570) 888-1287.

