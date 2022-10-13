Thursday, Oct. 13:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of meatball sub, veggies, chips, cookie and applesauce will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
HALLOWEEN COSTUME GIVEAWAY: 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main Street, Athens. Please use the back Senior Action entrance.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL DINNER: To benefit Luke’s Hidden Haven Animal Rescue at the Rome Fire Hall, noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $9, takeout is available. Includes door prizes and silent auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 570-274-196.
ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: Sponsored by the Sayre-Athens Lions Lioness Club. Event at the Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St. Doors open at 1 pm. Drawing starts at 2 p.m.
FIRST YEAR CELEBRATION AT VALLEY PLAYLAND: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come and celebrate the one-year anniversary of the new Valley Playland rebuild. Music, free hot dog bar, and lots of time to play on the equipment!
SAYRE-ATHENS LIONESS LIONS ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: 1 p.m. at the Sayre VFW. $5 donation includes 10 bidding chips, door prize ticket, dessert and drink. Additional bid chips, soda, water and snacks available for purchase.
WILDWOOD PRESERVE FIELD TRIP: 2 p.m., Carantouan Greenway on Shepard Road in Barton. The public is invited to join and help investigate the flowers, fruits and foliage along the trails. Questions may be answered at 607-565-2636.
Monday, Oct. 17:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: PROTECTING ASSETS FROM LONG TERM CARE EXPENSES PRESENTATION: Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.
FREE DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church, 351 Fulton St., South Waverly. Takeout dinner. Menu includes chicken and biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing dinner for people not present should come after 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
CALVARY BAPTIST VICTORIANS: Would like to invite anyone who enjoys good Christ-centered music to attend the Dennis Bliss Concert at 1 p.m. in the church auditorium at 701 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no fee for the concert. However, to show our appreciation for sharing his musical ministry with us, we will be giving him a love offering.
Thursday, Oct. 20:
VALLEY ACTIVE LIVING CENTER PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Athens United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $5. Elevator accessible. For more information, contact 570-888-2387.
Monday, Oct. 31:
TRICK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village of Waverly and the Boroughs of Sayre and Athens. Drivers and trick-or-treaters are advised to be cautious during that time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.