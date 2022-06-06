On May 20, the Jeff Koppel Memorial Head Start Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Pennsylvania Head Start Association, named Glenn Barnes of Lawrenceville, Pa., as one of two winners of the second annual Jeff Koppel Memorial Head Start Scholarships at the Pennsylvania Head Start Association’s annual membership meeting. The scholarships recognize Head Start graduates, with outstanding academic and personal achievement, along with strong leadership and motivation.
The Jeff Koppel Memorial Head Start Scholarship Fund honors the life and important contributions Jeff Koppel made to the Head Start community. Jeff lived in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania with his wife Sharon. More information about Jeff Koppel and how you can contribute to the fund can be found on the Pennsylvania Head Start Association website at: https://www.paheadstart.org/about-jeff-koppel.
Glenn attended Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Tioga – Millerton center from 2007 to 2009. “One of my best memories,” stated Glenn, “Is of my time on the playground where I constructed whatever popped into my imagination. The teachers encouraged me to use my engineering skills as I built trains, ships, buildings and so much more.”
His parents believe that it was this encouragement at a young age, that paved Glenn’s path to study agricultural engineering in college.
The Pennsylvania Head Start Association is excited for both winners and honored to be able acknowledge their achievements. The winners are outstanding individuals and we are pleased to support them as they graduate from high school and are entering college. Each winner is receiving a $2,500 scholarship towards their post-secondary education. Glenn Barnes will be attending State University of New York: College of Agriculture and Technology. Congratulations Glenn, from your Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. family!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.”
