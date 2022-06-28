SAYRE — Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Monday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. The library will re-open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
Join us in Howard Elmer Park for a presentation from Tanglewood Nature Center. Attendees will meet a live water and land turtle and listen to a reading of Bethany Stahl’s Save the Ocean.
On Tuesday June 28 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be hosting its first Books to Action Series, where we read a book, discuss, and put ideas into action! For this first program series, we will be discussing Florence Williams’ The Nature Fix.
This Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be holding another Summer Learning session.
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. This week’s theme is Save the Ocean. No reservations are needed. Pack a snack and bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love. In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out.
Save the Date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale Friday July 29 through Saturday Aug. 7. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New audiobooks include: “A Face to Die For,” by Iris Johansen, “Escape,” by James Patterson and “The Hotel Nantucket,” by Elin Hilderbrand.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
