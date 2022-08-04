Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
OWEGO – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Tioga County Chamber Business Expo is back. The event will be held on Oct. 6, 2022 at Tioga Downs Casino Resort. Interested businesses should register now for the upcoming event.
In the past, over 100 businesses have participated annually in this exciting business show. In addition, the Business Expo will have workforce and economic development breakout sessions and a headshot station for professional photos. The event provides a great opportunity to showcase your business and services, as well as make new business contacts.
Sponsorship opportunities are now open. Please contact Sabrina Henriques at 607-687-2020.
A special thanks to Suny Broome as the presenting advertising underwriter.
Interested businesses should contact the chamber for a registration form to secure a booth at the event. The show is expected to sell out, and businesses are encouraged to register early. Contact the Chamber at 607-687-2020 or info@tiogachamber.com.
