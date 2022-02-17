The Harlan Rowe Middle School recently announced its honor roll for the second marking period.
In order to have your name placed on the Honor Roll you must have obtained an average of 93%.
6th Grade
Peter Bertsch, Elih Brown, Samuel Cheresnowsky, Cartyr Cockcroft, Aiden Colunio, Abigail Conklin, Tyanna Crandle, Scout Evans, Lilyann Fritch, Celeus Gigee, Maleah Hadlock, Sophia Harris, Isabella Henry, Aries Johnson, Allison Kemp, Benjamin Krissler, Carly Leonard, Brooke Lyon, Ella Marhefka, Elliana Mosher, Tatyana Nassser, Ty Owen, Holly Park, Riley Patterson, Memphis Paul, Audrey Riddle, Kaitlyn Robson, Allyson Rowe, Sophie Schmoyer, Kaydence Tompkins, Alissa Vough, Lauryn Wells, Thomas White.
7th Grade
Alexander Arcesi, Hayden Bartlow, Christoper Braley, Zaine Campbell, Landyn Cole, Colin Congdon, Zachary Fisher, Meagan Galvin, Averi Grohol, Madison Hall, Aiden Harkness, Eli Hicks, Gretchan Hiley, Kylie Hulsander, Wilson Kinsman, Madison Kipp, Ruby Kocsis, Kaitlyn Leonard, Nicholas Lesser, Sofia Marica, April Mayo, Brielle Mayo, Holden McKeever, Jazmin Meeker, Christopher Moore, Marie Morgan, Rylee Morrow, Hannah Parrish, Delanie Patton, Alyssa Pettitt, Brayden Pettitt, Ella Raynor, Kathryn Rose, Matthew Rossettie, Mya Smith, Ava Sperrazza, Dean Stalter, Abram Steinfelt, Duncan Thetga, Noah Thompson, Abigail Wagner, Graham Wanck, Jayden Washington, Lilley Watkins, Kamdyn Wheeler, Meghan Wiles, Brycen Wood
8th Grade
Nevaeh Austin, Talon Baglini, Julie Barry, Lana Bozzo, Jenna Buck, Abigail Burgess, Mackenzie Campbell, Olivia Cheresnowsky, Andrew DeForest, Elizabeth Denlinger, James Friend, Victoria Gao, Aryan Guar, Nathan Gerould, Nickolas Grazul, Madeline Henderson, John Hicks, Chase Ingram, Daxen Jaggars, Adam Kemp, Catherine Lamb, Cylus Lantz, Lana Le, Alivia Learn, Corbin Leonard, Emma Leonard, Ty Lezak, Miller Mackie, Kayla Marshall, Danica May, Parker McCarthy, Toccara McCarthy, Austin McCracken, Regan McDaniel, Hayden Mercer, Aubrey Netherton, Evelyn Panek, McKenna Patton, Sean Peters, Hanna Rathbun, Cooper Robinson, Bennett Smith, Danielle Smith, Michaiah Swetland, Brian Tang, Alex Thompson, Cassandra Tigue, Charan Venkataswamy, Eli Vogell, Parker Wanck, William White, Haily Young, Anthony Zdon.
