Thursday, Nov. 4:
PALLIATIVE CARE PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Palliative Care is a specialized medical field that provides patients relief from serious stages of illness to improve the quality of life for both patients and their families. Speaker will be Dr. Patricia Maani-Fogelmann, DNP, who leads the program at Guthrie. November is Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The program is free and open to the public.
Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 13:
THE SALVATION ARMY SIGNUPS for families needing assistance with toys and food for Christmas. Nov. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; Nov. 10 from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m.; and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-noon. Held at The Salvation Army at 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Please bring picture ID for everyone in household age 18 and older, proof of ID for children, proof of residency and proof of household income. Open to residents in Athens, Sayre and Waverly school districts. For more information, call (570) 888-2153.
Wednesday, Nov. 10:
THANKSGIVING LUNCHEON, 12 p.m. The Athens Senior Citizens will hold their Thanksgiving luncheon, catered by Ted Clark’s. Complete turkey dinner, pies for dessert. Cost is $10.00 each member. Call Ginny Malone at 570-888-3712 for reservations by Nov. 1.
THE CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB will meet Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., downstairs at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. The program, presented by “Rock Doc” Dave Millis, will be an introduction for novice rock collectors. The lecture is free and open to the public and suitable for anyone over 12 years of age.
For more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com.
Thursday, Nov. 11:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from the back of the parking lot. Registration is inside the senior door.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of turkey with all the trimmings will be available from the Robert Packer Auxiliary. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
SOUTH CREEK LIONS ANNUAL HARVEST DINNER will be held on Saturday, Nov., 13. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The menu will include turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, baked beans, home baked bread and pie. A donation of $12 will be collected at the door. Grab and go take outs will also be available.
Sunday, Nov. 14:
SPORTING CLAY BIRD SHOOT to be held Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Youth Hunter Education Range on Route 187 in Rome. Cost to enter will be $30 for 50 rounds. Shooters should bring their own ammo. The event will also feature a basket raffle and concession stand. All proceeds from the event to benefit the Lady Lightning Blue 14U travel softball team.
