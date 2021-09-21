WAVERLY – Shawna is a (fictional) high school student. By all appearances, she seems to be a regular teenager with a variety of interests and friends. However, something’s not quite right. Things have been “off” with her for a couple of months and you’re beginning to be concerned.
You make the decision to check her room for signs of trouble. That’s where this interactive program comes in.
Shawna’s bedroom is coming to Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. The community is invited to participate, and everyone will have the opportunity to look through Shawna’s room for signs of trouble. A Prevention Specialist will then take you through the signs and talk with you about what to do. The program lasts approximately 90 minutes.
This presentation is for anyone who loves a teen. You will learn about signs of drug abuse, what to look for, what to say if you’re concerned, and who to call if trouble is found.
This event is free and no registration is required. If you have questions, please call the church office at (607) 565-5683.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
