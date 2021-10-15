WAVERLY – October is dedicated to the rosary and on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., St. James Altar & Rosary Society will sponsor a Living Rosary at St. James Church in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In keeping with COVID guidelines, the rosary will be prayed by Fr. Jeffrey Galens, pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish, with attendees remaining in the pews. Masks are not required for the rosary.

St. James has an elevator located adjacent to the parking lot next to the church for convenience in entering the church.

All are welcome to join in the prayer to Mary.

Recommended for you

Load comments