WYSOX – On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for their luncheon meeting. President Bob Whipple opened the meeting by welcoming 23 members and introducing four guests – Gail Mulno, Artis DeWolfe, along with Bob and Linda Lee.
President Whipple asked the attending veterans (Karl Tewksbury, Bill Wall, Jesse Bacon and Tom House) to stand and they were recognized and thanked for their services, which was followed by the flag salute and singing of “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” led with guitar accompaniment by Bob Lee. Anita Whipple offered the blessing before luncheon.
Following the luncheon buffet of a nice variety of dishes, President Whipple thanked those who volunteered setting up the buffet. He also thanked Ken Shaner for serving as host and greeter.
The meeting was turned over to Bob and Linda Lee, who delighted everyone with their musical talents, singing several songs starting with “There’s a Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere.” Others included “Turn Your Eyes on Jesus,” “Red River Valley,” “My Happiness,” “Silver Bells,” and closing with Bob playing and singing “We Live in the Greatest Land of All,” to which all stood in appreciation of not only Bob and Linda’s program, but also for the privilege of living in this great country. Everyone joined in strong voices singing “God Bless America.”
The regular business meeting continued with the reading and approval of the minutes. Ruth Ann Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
A motion was made and passed to meet once a month on the third Thursday for the months of January, February and March. Another motion was made to raise the dues from $2 per year to $5 per year, per person, starting in January. This was also seconded and passed.
Members celebrating November birthdays were Sharon DePoto (Nov. 14) and Marie House (Nov. 19). “Happy Birthday” was sung by the members and guests. There were no anniversaries for November.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Kathy LeStrange and Janet Smith.
In conclusion, President Whipple read a couple of stories that gave us food for thought and to send us home with smiling faces.
The next scheduled meeting will be our Christmas luncheon Thursday, Dec. 16 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Cherie Foster will serve as the host and greeter and Andy Boardman will be our guest entertainment.
Members are reminded to bring their dish to share and own table service. Coffee, tea and water are furnished.
