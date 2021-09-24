SAYRE – Earlier this year, Sayre Public Library was selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award came with a $3,000 grant that has helped the library cover the costs of facilitating a series of community conversations on the topic of racial equity and inclusion, collecting and assimilating the responses, technology to assist with virtual presentations, books for a community group read, and $500 worth of materials on racial equity and inclusion for all age groups to add to the library collection.
Over the last several months, community members throughout the Valley have attended these conversations and made their voices heard. Library staff will present their findings from these discussions in the form of a community narrative at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 via Zoom. All members of the Sayre, Waverly, and Athens areas are invited to attend this presentation. If you are interested in learning more or attending, please contact Heather Manchester, Director, or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at (570) 888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library looks forward to sharing their discoveries with the public so that the community can collectively move towards promoting racial equity and inclusion.
Facilitators asked participants the following questions:
1) What kind of community do you want in terms of one that is racially equitable and inclusive?
2) What are the most important factors when it comes to making the community racially equitable and inclusive?
3) What concerns do you have about this issue and why?
4) How do the issues we’re talking about affect you personally?
5) When you think about racial equity and inclusion, how do you feel about what’s going on?
6) What do you think is keeping us from making the progress we want?
7) When you think about what we’ve talked about, what are the kinds of things that could be done that would make a difference?
8) Thinking back over the conversations, what groups or individuals would you trust to take action on these things?
9) If we came back together in six months or a year, what might you see that would tell you that the things we talked about were starting to happen?
10) Now that we’ve talked about this issue a bit, what questions do you have about it?
