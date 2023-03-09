Thursday, March 9:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held Thursday, March 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. Hosted bymembers of the Athens Unitarian Universalist Church. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner will be available. Distribution is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle. Menu is Mac N Cheese with Ham, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll and Dessert.
ENDLESS MOUNTAIN QUILT GUILD: The monthly meeting is scheduled for March 9, 2023 at the Athens United Methodist Church. Social time starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The March Charity Sew In will follow the business meeting. We will working on Tumbling Blocks charity quilts. More information can be found in our March-April Newsletter.
Saturday, March 11:
SPRING VENDOR CRAFT FAIR/BAKE SALE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
Thursday, March 16:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 p.m. as available, at the St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day the take out meal will be ham, mashed potatoes, sauteed cabbage and dessert. Serving will be from the elevator area in the parking lot next to the church.
Thursday, March 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes Sloppy Joes, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit and cookies. This will be eat in or take-out. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. All are welcome.
Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26:
53RD ANNUAL CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at the Wysox Vol. Fire Co. Social Hall, 111 Lake Rd., Wysox, PA. The show will feature exhibits, geode cutting, kids activities , fluorescent show and vendors selling minerals, fossils, jewelry and lapidary material. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students, kids under 8 are free. For more information contact 570-928-9238 or visit http://www.chehannarocks.com.
Saturday, April 1:
SAYRE ELKS EASTER EGG HUNT: Will be held on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. This event is for children up to 12 years old. OPEN TO PUBLIC.
Tuesday, April 11:
MS SELF HELP GROUP: Meeting for multiple sclerosis self help group at 6 p.m. at Canoe Camp Church in Mansfield, Pa. Open to anybody, bring a family member or friend. For questions call Lena Frost at 570-659-5097.
Saturday, April 29:
SHESHEQUIN TWP SPRING CLEAN-UP DAYS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the township building on North Middle Road. Tires up to 17” — $6 each; 17”-22” — $10 each and anything with a rim is an additional $8 per tire. NOTICE TIRE PRICES HAVE GONE UP. No large tractor tires or any large tires over 22.5” will be accepted. Not accepting the following: Appliances with Freon, Electronics, brush, or Household Trash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.