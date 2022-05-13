SAYRE — The following births were recently announced at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Born to Kylene and Justin Ward of Sayre, a boy, Henrik David, on April 2

Born to Caitlyn Coco and Josh Crooks of New Albany, a girl, Sofia Marie, on April 4.

Born to Ronnie and Tyler Abbott of Newark Valley, a girl, Oaklynn Marie, on April 7

Born to Tabatha Ash of Sayre, a boy, Spencer, on April 8

Born to Maranne Grate and Jacob Mead of Windsor, a girl, Ellyss Glenora, on April 8

Born to Courtney Stranger and Dalton Dunn of Towanda, a girl, Bellamy Sue, on April 9

Born to Morgan and Patrick Thatcher of Horseheads, a boy, Elliott Holden, on April 10

Born to Destiny Harkins and Vincent Nemeth of Laceyville, a girl, McKenna May, on April 11

Born to Jordan and Brennan Kelley of Van Etten, a boy, Larkin Bryok, on April 12

Born to Ahtyriannah May and Richard Ellis of Athens, a girl, Paisleigh, on April 12

Born to Erin and David Brown of Wyalusing, a girl, Melissa Rose, on April 12

Born to Kimberly Tarbox and Gerald Dodge of Waverly, a girl, on April 14

Born to Kristie and Robert Clark of Owego, a boy, Atticus, on April 15

Born to Harley Jayne and Jon-Erik Crawford of Canton, a girl, Aurora-Rey Belle, on April 20

Born to Lydia and Devin Everly of Waverly, a girl, Ezra Ann, on April 21

Born to Clarice and Thomas Frisbie of Nichols, a girl, Luna LuAnn, on April 22

Born to Rachel High and Branndon May of Troy, a boy, Everrett Scott, on April 23

Born to Hannah and Derek Thorpe of Granville Summit, a boy, Jett Lewis, on April 25

Born to Danielle and Nicholas Lane of Waverly, a boy, Lincoln River, on April 25

Born to Marguerite Falsey and Nicholas Dunn of Towanda, a boy, Owen Michael, on April 27

Born to Erin and Joshua Vought of Sayre, a girl, Hazel Louise, on April 29

