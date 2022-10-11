Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the month of October! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. Keep up to date by following our Facebook page for Story Time themes.
On Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m., we invite you to join us online for a fascinating experience with Dr. Aziz Gazipura, one of the world’s leading experts on social confidence as he discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others might think.
Are you too nice? Do you find it hard to be assertive and ask for what you want? Did you know millions of people struggle with being “too nice”? Being nice can make it hard to speak up, say “no,” or do something that might upset someone. Dr. Gazipura will showcase lessons from his book Not Nice to teach participants that the opposite of nice is not mean but rather real. You’ll learn how to say “no” when you want and need to, confidently ask for what you want and eliminate feelings of guilt, anxiety, as well as stop worrying about what others will think. Register for this author talk and check out other online author talks at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
In partnership with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, the Library System of Bradford County, and the Keystone and Sayre Theatre, Sayre Public Library will be participating in presenting “Out Here! LGBT Stories from Bradford County,” a special documentary of local coming out stories in BCRAC’s series of Community Conversations events. The documentary will be shown Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Keystone Theatre at 6:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, Oct. 16th at the Sayre Theatre at 1:30 p.m. Community Conversations explore important topics to promote awareness, understanding, and opportunities for us to come together around various topics. Each event includes art, movie and a community Q&A conversation with a panel of community leaders, organizations, topic experts and, when appropriate, counselors who facilitate healthy conversations. Join us for this unique documentary and conversation.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Hester,” by Laurie Lico Albanese, “The Night Ship,” by Jess Kidd, “Our Missing Hearts,” by Celeste Ng, and “Dreamland,” by Nicholas Sparks.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
