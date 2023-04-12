The Town of Nichols will be celebrating its Bicentennial in 2024 and is looking for volunteers of individuals and local organizations interested in helping to organize the town’s 200th birthday celebration.
Everyone is invited to participate in the planning of this historic event.
First get together meeting for brainstorming will be held on Friday night, April 28 at 7 p.m. in the conference room #8 at 139 Roki Blvd, Nichols (old Nichols Elementary school).
The goal in forming this initial committee is to establish individual sub committees and to cover all aspects of possible ideas and to ensure everyone has a chance — no matter how small or large — to contribute and participate in the actual celebration.
All ideas and comments are most welcome by participants. The goal is to provide everyone a chance to share in the history of the town in a constructive, memorable way which will be recorded for future generations. The attendance at any of the committee meetings are encouraged to exchange ideas of how to proceed forward. The amount and length of time and type of commitment will be varied and will be entirely the decision of the involved participants.
Contact Nichols Town board member, Mr. J. Ladd Yost at JLaddYost@yahoo.com or leave a message at 607-699-3010 or Town Historian, Mrs. Kem Hart-Baker at ptownpest@aol.com or at 607-206-1581 (leave voice mail or text message) with your name and a phone number or email address if you are interested in attending this meeting.
