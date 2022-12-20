Spalding Library News
Library News: Week of Dec. 19 to Dec. 24, 2022
The Library will be CLOSED the Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. We will reopen on Dec. 27 at noon!
The Library will be CLOSED Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. We will reopen on Jan. 3 at noon.
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Wings of Fire Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 4:45 p.m. We will discuss the Wings of Fire book series, make a dragon craft, and eat some popcorn, too. The
Wings of Fire book series is recommended for ages 9 to twelve, but any child or teen interested in the popular dragon series by Tui T. Sutherland is invited to join us.
Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a craft bag for your child!
Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on
Thursday’s at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Beginning Dec. 22, we will be returning to our regular story time 11:15 a.m to 12 p.m. Join us for longer books, music, and a craft.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Happy Holidays!”
Fall Reading was a huge success, and we would like to say how proud we are of all of our reading participants! Our winter reading program will begin on January 1st. Packets for winter reading will be available in the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned!
The Waverly Library Writing Club is working on writing, in any form from memoir, short story, and poetry to
non-fiction. The next meeting will be held at the library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. The club is open to everyone of all ages. The group is organized as a club, designed to exchange ideas, learn more about writing, meet fellow writers, and ultimately have fun. The club leader is Pat Miran who has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com. The upcoming meeting will consist of sharing our experiences and ideas as writers, sharing favorite quotes from authors, learning poetry forms, and a short writing exercise. We will briefly review the information covered last month and limericks written by members. A new poetry form will be introduced called Found Poetry. Then we will move to an open discussion and exchange ideas.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
Please note the rescheduled date! Families are invited to stop in to the library during Sayre Business Association’s annual Christmas Stroll on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. We will have a Christmas tree craft to make at the library or take home!
Also on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., our friends from Visions Federal Credit Union are back again with another financial literacy program! Join us as for a presentation where we will provide helpful ways to combat financial stress, ways to navigate a financially stressful situation, and how to get yourself in good financial standing. We will also review what you can do to defend against identity theft and scams, along with where you can find other resources to learn more.
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday’s in the month of December! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. We will be reading books and doing crafts related to our weekly topic!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Save the Date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! Area quilter Cindy Holdridge will be visiting on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. to talk about her forty years of quilt-making. She will be showing both antique quilts and quilts of her own creation which showcase the country’s history.
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
