Saturday, Aug. 20:
CHICKEN BBQ AND DINNERS: 11 a.m. until gone. Susquehanna Street, Athens, before the bridge. Sponsored by the Athens American Legion Post 246.
PULLED PORK DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION: 1 to 3 p.m. Barton Community Club. Pork, salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad, dessert. Auction pulled at 3 p.m. Need not be present to win. Takeout available.
GUTHRIE HEART AND SOLE 5K: 6:30 p.m., En-Joie Golf Course, 722 W. Main St. Endicott. Registration is $30 for adults and $15 for children, 16 and under. Walkers and families are also welcome. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Register at https://guthrie5k.itsyourrace.com.
45TH SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION: 7 p.m., Railhouse Restaurant, 366 Broad St., Waverly, in the private banquet room. Food and drinks available for purchase at the bar. All classmates and friends are welcome.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
BROWN/PETERSON REUNION: For the descendants of Alpheus Brown and Emma W. Broan first generation, and Oliver Brown and Eva N. Brown. Will be be held from noon to dusk at Roundtop Park Pavilion 13 in Athens. Bring a dish to pass.
THE MASLIN FAMILY REUNION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Robert Treman St Park. Upper Pavilion, 105 Enfield Falls Road, Ithaca NY 14850. Entrance fee to the park is $9 per car. At 1:30 p.m. will be a dish-to-pass picnic. Please bring a dish to share, your own table service and own beverage. Coffee will be furnished. You are welcome to bring any family photos, ancestors or current, any family news, etc. Bring your swim suit! There will be NO auction this year.
OUTDOOR CONCERT WITH PAUL ESTRO AND THE DRY BONES: 6 to 8 p.m. Windam Center Community Church, 35 Church Ln, Rome, Pa, off Route 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Road. Come enjoy an evening of good music and fellowship. If it rains, we will move inside the church.
Monday, Aug. 22:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PICNIC: Will be held at 6 p.m. at East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring dish to pass, own beverage and table service. Meat is provided. New members welcome.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT: 7 to 8 p.m., Kirby Park in Nichols. Free and open to the public. Please bring your own lawnchairs.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m. or while supplies last, at the Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. We have resumed indoor dining. We hope to see you there. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday Aug. 25-27:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27:
WAVERLY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1977: 45th class reunion. Both events at the LOOM located at 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. — light refreshments with cash bar. Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. — dinner at 7 p.m. For further information call Sharon (Arnold) Warner at 607-857-0415 or Terri (Henson) Richter at 607-598-2565.
Saturday, Aug. 27:
FREE MOVIE: Play The Flute will be shown at the North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34 Waverly, NY. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the movie. This is a great family movie.
Sunday, Aug. 28:
WORSHIP IN THE PARK: At 11 a.m., the First Baptist Church of Waverly will host a worship service at Waverly Glen pavilion in the back near the amphitheater. All are welcome.
Sunday, Sept. 4:
CHICKEN BARBECUE AND TRACTOR PULL: North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly NY. Noon till gone. Meal $10. Meal includes chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans, roll, cookie or brownie, 1/2 chicken for $5. Chicken BBQ benefits the Hollenback family of 10 who lost everything in a house fire back in Feb.
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
ANXIETY DEPRESSION WORKSHOP: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Comfort Inn and Suites, Elmira Street, Sayre. Come to this workshop and learn new skills to overcome your anxiety and depression. Speaker will be Carla Cain. $20 entry fee at the door.
Saturday, Sept. 10:
SEVENTH ANNUAL VALLEY WALK AGAINST SUICIDE: Riverfront Park in Sayre. Registration begins at 10 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and help fund the event. To benefit Valley Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
SPORTSMAN EXPO: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All free event with vendors, seminars, pig roast, “Raised Hunting” stars David and Karin Holder. Located on Rt. 187 in Rome, Pa. Call 570-888-9900 for more information.
Monday, Sept. 12:
HEALING JOURNEY CLASSES: Federated Church at the corner of Church and Main streets, East Smithfield. The Healing Journey class provides emotional, mental, and spiritual healing for all. While the class is being offered this fall is for women only, there are also classes for men, couples, and teens. Contact Family Life Ministries at www.fln.org to learn more. Class size is limited. Reach out to Berny by text or talk for more info at 570-637-4500.
Wednesday, Sept. 14:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS: Will meet at noon at Fortune Buffet on Elmira Street in Athens for our luncheon meeting. We will be collecting for the Bridge heat program. RSVP to Ginny 570-888-3712 if you can come.
AWANA MEETINGS BEGINNING AT MT. PISGAH WESLEYAN CHURCH: Mark your calendars and save the date, because AWANA meetings are starting up again this September at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church. Our first meeting will be at 5:50 p.m. beginning with sign-in/registration of club members. We’ll follow that with a fun evening of music, Bible lessons and games.AWANA meetings at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan are open to all children in the community from age 4 through 6 grade, and the program is free of charge. Early registration is appreciated. Register your children online at: www.mpwesleyan.org. You can also call the church office anytime to learn more at 570-596-4003.
Sunday, Sept. 18:
16TH ANNUAL OLDE TIME CRUISE-IN AND FAMILY DAY: 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center. Free admission and no entry fee. Antique and classic cars, hot rods, rat rods, tractors, bikes and more. Barbecue chicken, roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches. Live music from McRay’s Professional DJs. All donations will benefit James “Jimmy” Olmstead, who recently had a kidney transplant. For more info, call 570-395-3220.
Saturday, Sept. 24:
FIRST ANNUAL PENN-YORK VALLEY TRIATHLON: Valley Playland, Athens. Features a five-mile run, 15-mile bicycle ride and seven-mile river paddle throughout the Valley and New York southern tier. This event will be offered as part of a three-triathlon series in conjunction with the North Branch Triathlon — Wyalusing and the Central Bradford Triathlon — Towanda. For more information, email pyvtriathlon@gmail.com.
