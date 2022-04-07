Sayre Historical Society hosts annual meeting

SAYRE — The Annual Meeting of the Sayre Historical Society was held in the Annex of the Sayre Elks Club on March 26.
President Mary Lou Palmer welcomed the members and guests and then introduced the trustees of the society in attendance: Steve Bowen, Mary Lou Palmer, Henry Farley, Meade Murtland, Tom Collins, Kyle McDuffee, Joe Quatrini, Scott Chaffee.
Mary Lou Palmer then gave the report of the president which highlighted the activities of the society for the past year. She said that attic storage had been completed, the roof had been repaired and electricity upgraded. The elevator had been repaired and updated, electricity added to the caboose. She further stated that fund raising events had been held throughout the year and the society had applied for grants to help with the challenges of maintaining the museum building including asking corporations and members to help us keep the museum up to date. Mary Lou also talked about the COVID closure and how that put us out of business for a year, but we were able to open in 2021 with reduced hours and had a good year. She announced events for 2022. We will be opening in May and our first big event will be in June this year it will be called Sayre History Day and we are encouraging people to bring in an artifact of Sayre to show that day. She also talked about Antique Appraisal Day. She said it a bit like the Antique Road Show and enjoyed by all in attendance. Mary Lou then introduced Jim Nobles founder of the Sayre Historical Society. She further stated that other events for the coming year include A Trunk and Treasure Auction, A Halloween tour of the museum this will be an event to teach some local history with prominent settlers of the past stationed throughout the museum to tell the attendees their part in the founding and development of Sayre, Model Train Day an annual event will also be held Thanksgiving weekend. We have plans to do some oral history collecting this year as well Mary Lou gave a list of examples of things that a participant might talk about.
Steve Bowen Society Treasurer gave the financial report of the society. He said finances are in excellent condition and he thanked the membership and the community for their support along with the grants that we have applied for and received.
President Palmer gave a benediction and lunch was served. A first for the society due to COVID restrictions the lunch consisted of a bagged lunch of a sandwich, relishes, a cookie, and chips. She also thanked Plants N Things Florist for providing the centerpieces for the event, The Carl Etshman Co. for providing the potato chips.
A printed program from Joe Murrelle Press listed all of the current members of the Sayre Historical Society and all donors to the annual building fund drive.
Mary Lou introduced Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst. Mary Ellen gave a power point presentation on the Williamsport to Elmira Railway. Her presentation was very educational, informative and had great visuals to help tell the story. As usual Mary Ellen put a lot of time and effort into her presentation, and it was wonderful.
There was a 50-50 raffle that was won by Ron Kunst which Mr. Kunst donated back to the society.
Before the meeting was adjourned Mary Lou Palmer met with the trustees of the society. The following actions were taken.
The board accepted the resignation of Mike Frantz from the board, editor of the quarterly and collections management for the Sayre Historical Society.
The nominating committee recommended Aaron Dickson to become Vice President of the society this was put forth as a motion and carried.
The bid of Robinsons landscaping to mow the lawn was accepted.
The motion to give a $200 scholarship to a graduate of Sayre High School carried
Steve Bowen is getting bids for cleaning the museum and he is looking for a window cleaner.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook. The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
