It is the start of a new year, and the Spalding Memorial Library invites you once again to join us in reflecting on the lives of cherished friends and community members who have left us. In the past year, our community has experienced many losses. While our loved ones are gone from our lives, they live on for us in our memories. The library celebrates those who have been remembered through donations to our memorial fund. Each of these gifts to the library has an enduring impact.
Alice Hooper Peterpaul passed away in December 2021. Alice was a graduate of Athens High School, and may be remembered for her time at the former Fay’s Drug Store on Elmira Street. She and her husband Henry shared 58 years together before his passing in 2016. Alice was devoted to her family, and loved to share and create memories with them. She often volunteered time to help with her grandchildren’s activities. Alice was remembered with a gift from Diane & Douglas Stiglich.
Priscilla B. Ammerman passed in early February of last year. She was devoted to her family, to her husband, Harold, and the farm life they shared. In addition, she was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, needlework, crocheting, and quilting. Priscilla shared her love of art with others through the painting classes she taught and the paintings she displayed locally. She was a member of the Valley Arts Society, Troy Fine Arts, Southport Senior Art Center, and Arnot Senior Art Gallery. She was also a lifetime member of the Valley Audubon Society and Valley Chorus. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of cherished family memories and art that she created. Priscilla was remembered by Robert Elsbree and the Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society. The books Pastoral Song: A Farmer’s Journey and Koi: A Complete Guide to their Care and Color Varieties were given in her memory.
Early 2022 saw the passing of Maya, a sweet-natured golden retriever who was part of the Grazul family. She was the family’s first pet, and though she was shy and introverted, her friend Jaxson was her best dog-buddy. Maya was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. She was remembered by John & Mary Cole and family with the donation of the book Golden Retrievers from the “Awesome Dogs” series.
James A. “Jim” White left us in March. Jim was looking forward to his retirement at the time of his passing. For over twenty years, he was employed at Cargill Taylor Beef. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, and was especially fond of his dogs, Gretchen and Jake. He was remembered by Gloria Leavenworth and family. The book How to Speak Animal: Decode the Secret Language of Dogs, Cats, Birds, Reptiles, and More was given in his memory.
Robert Carlin passed last May. Bob was born to Harold & Eva Carlin and graduated from Athens High School in 1965. He retired from a career with the Internal Revenue Service, and resided in North Carolina at the time of his passing. He was remembered by David & Laura Rosenbloom.
Mark Lemmon passed away in June. Mark was born in Latrobe and his career as a teacher brought him to Athens Area School District. He retired after 30 years of teaching from Harlan Rowe Middle School. Mark was community-focused, volunteering his time as a student advisor, and also serving with BOCES Board of Education, Waverly Board of Education, the Boy Scouts of America, the National Board for the Future Business Leaders of America, and the Board for the Waverly United Methodist Church. He was also a Lay Pastor for Milan United Methodist Church. Among his pastimes were cooking, baking cookies, camping, and following all the Pittsburgh sports teams. Mark was remembered with the gift of the book The Metaverse and How it will Revolutionize Everything, given by the Rosenbloom family.
Edwin Schwartz left us in September. He served proudly in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He went on to work as an installer at Thruway Auto Glass in Syracuse. Edwin was an avid reader, and he especially loved mysteries and biographies. He was memorialized with the gift of the book Boldy Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder by William Shatner, given by Dr. & Mrs. Edward Jones.
In October, Gerald R. Bradley passed. Jerry is remembered as an ingenious and hardworking individual. He was born on a farm during the Depression, and learned both persistence and improvisation. His self-reliant spirit led him to grow large quantities of food to feed his family. He kept a garden as well as animals for dairy and meat. He also hunted local game and kept honey bees. He made his own cheese, bread, pork rinds, and maple syrup. Jerry worked locally as a machinist until retiring from Paxar (now Avery Dennison) as a self-taught Chief Engineer. During his work with machines, Jerry developed a printing machine that was used to make a particular patch label for Levi jeans. Jerry made many memories with his family, and was married to wife, Nancy, for 61 years. He was remembered by Cheryl & Gregory Walter with the donation of the children’s book Almost Time by Gary Schmidt.
John Young left us in November of last year. Mr. Young spent 35 years teaching with the Athens Area School District. At Harlan Rowe, he taught wood and metal shop, printing, and darkroom photography. For the last seven years of his career, John taught computer-aided drafting at the highschool level. He also coached YAD football, and participated in the yearly Camp Brule school trip. In addition to his carpentry, John was an avid reader and library advocate. He was active on the Spalding Library Board, where he served as both Treasurer and President. In his retirement, he served on the Board at his library in Crystal River, FL. He was also a manatee watch volunteer for the US Fish & Wildlife Service. John was remembered by Sharon Wilcox, William Carmalt, Daniel & Janice Barrett, and Gene & Mary Cerutti.
Lilah Brewer was remembered with a gift from Gayle Brewer Hamilton. No information about Lilah was available at press time.
Betty Arnold also passed away in November. She was a long-time resident at Page Manor, where she lived after retiring from the hospitality industry in Florida. She had many dear friends, and spent her time volunteering with her senior center. Betty especially enjoyed sewing clothes, watching soap operas, and reading. She was particularly fond of the works of James Patterson. Betty was remembered with the donation of The House of Wolves, given by Valley Active Living Center at the Athens Methodist Church.
Late in the year, the family of Jim and Jill Lister lost Charlie, their beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. “Chuck” was 10.5 years old when he passed, and he helped to make many treasured memories for his family. He was remembered by Lisa Grazul and family with the gift of the book Cavalier King Charles Spaniels from the “Awesome Dogs” series.
