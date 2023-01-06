I had been looking for this Copycat “Pizza Hut” Bread Sticks & Sauce recipe forever! I knew I had it in my files somewhere but could never find it. But one day I was going through my massive collection of handwritten Amish recipes and turned over the right sheet of paper and saw it. This Pizza Hut breadstick recipe was handwritten on the back of a recipe for homemade “squash rolls” which I’ll have to share with you another time.
Amish cooks enjoy “copy cat” recipes. Why go to the grocery store to buy Heinz ketchup if you can make your homemade? In this case, why go to Pizza Hut for breadsticks & sauce when you can whip them up at home. For many Many Amish cooks, there’s something fun about trying to replicate a recipe. There’s something fun about trying to crack the code of a favorite secret sauce or replicate the favorite fried chicken sold by the bucket. I think it’s fun for anyone to try to do that, but it’s ingrained in Amish culinary culture.
Below is one of my favorite photos that I have taken over the years. It just shows the pull that commercial fast food has on the Amish. I mean, who would expect to find a parking lot full of buggies at a Pizza Hut. But in northern Indiana’s sprawling Amish community, there are few better treats for a hard-working Amish homemaker than letting someone else do the cooking and Pizza Hut is happy to help!
But for those times when you just have to have your favorite breadsticks but you want to make them at home, here is a recipe. This recipe comes to us from Misheal Kopp, a Mennonite woman who lives in the community of Rich Hill, Missouri.
I was kind of down on Pizza Hut for a long time...just too greasy (my Dad always called it “Grease-a Hut”). However, in the past year or so I’ve gone there more and I kind of like it again. But their breadsticks, if memory serves me correct, were pretty tasty. Now you can try a homemade version! The recipe that I have does not give a baking time, so you’ll just have to keep an eye on the oven and a yield was also not given.
This is the Copycat “Pizza Hut” Bread Sticks recipe that Ms. Kopp sent me. Gosh, she has good handwriting. Anyway, let’s make these!
Gather the ingredients you’ll need to make your homemade Pizza Hut breadsticks- all purpose flour, sugar, yeast, salt, butter, and garlic powder. Also grab a large bowl and some parchment paper for baking. Once you have all your ingredients ready to go, it’s time to mix them together in the bowl and start shaping the dough.
Very basic ingredients, so in this sense this is an easier copycat recipe than some.
Dissolve the yeast in warm water. Don’t make the water too hot, just comfortable warm. Besides that step, this is one of the more forgiving bread stick recipes.
Ah, this is the best part, the buttery mixture that you make and dip the sticks in before baking! Or you can apply the butter mixture with a brush before putting in the baking pan. The butter mixture is the step where you can add more seasonings and flavors if you choose to deviate from the recipe. A sprinkle of garlic or onion powder is a nice addition. This step is what gives you the mimicking of pizza hut breadstick seasoning, of course it also delivers the most calories with this butter-soaked bliss. But the taste is great. Obviously, if you are making these you probably aren’t focused on things like carbohydrates, sodium, or protein!
Of course in addition to the marinara sauce recipe below, you can use any flavor dipping sauce you choose, or even just drizzle with olive oil. Dusting with Parmesan cheese is also a nice flavor enhancer.
For cutting into sticks, you can use a pizza cutter. These homemade bread sticks are a great snack for a Super Bowl party or any gathering. And you can make them ahead of time, stick in an airtight container and pop into the freezer.
Breadstick & Sauce Ingredients:
Dough
- 1 1 /2 cups warm water
- 1 tbsp yeast
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1
1/4
- tsp salt
- 3 tbsp oil
- 4 cups bread flour
Butter mixture
- 3/4 cup melted butter
- 3 tbsp cheddar cheese powder
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp dried parsley
- 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp sour cream and onion
Pizza Hut sauce
- 2 1 /2 gallons of tomato juice
- 8 onions, chopped
- 4 bell peppers, chopped
- 1 pint vegetable oil
- 1 cup sugar
- 6 bay leaves, crushed
- 3 tablespoons pizza seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons basil
- 2 tablespoons oregano
- 2 tablespoons red pepper
- 1 gallon tomato paste
- 1/2 cup salt
Instructions:
- Copycat Pizza Hut breadsticks
- Dissolve yeast, sugar, and salt in warm water.
- Add oil and enough flour as dough is soft but not sticky.
- Let rise until double in size
- Roll out in large square, cut into strips 1” x 5”.
- Dip each piece into butter mixture.
- Twist and place on greased cookie sheet.
- Bake at 350 until light brown.
Pizza Hut sauce
In a huge pot, cook tomato juice, onions, and peppers for one hour over medium heat.
Then add the rest of the ingredients (reserving half of tomato paste) and cook together for one more hour.
Add rest of tomato paste and mix well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.