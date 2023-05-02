Spalding Memorial Library News
Spalding Memorial Library is excited to continue our first Senior Series! Join us for our next presentation in our ten week series for local seniors and their caregivers on May 1!
We will welcome our third presenter Landon Hodges, Esq, from Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak as he discusses Powers of Attorney & Wills: Planting Seeds for Peace of Mind on May 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.!
On May 8 join us in listening to Darci Baird and other Financial Planners from C&N Bank! They will be a part of a panel discussing tax planning! Other presenters in following weeks will be Veterans Services, the Social Security Administration, Sayre Healthcare Center, Sayre Personal Care, and more! Questions, call 570-888-7117!
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about gardens on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, May 5 at 10 and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about gardens. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Waverly Free Library News
Submissions for our annual Poetry Contest are due soon! To participate, write an original poem in any form and submit it to the library by April 30. Winners will be announced May 10.
Reading Programs:
Have you joined our Spring Reading Challenge yet? Packets are available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/. All reading logs are due by May 31.
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Cinco de Mayo.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m. We are canceling Babies and Books at this time. We invite participants to join our toddler group.
During our story time group we are pleased to announce we will be introducing basic music theory to the children!
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, May 9, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Our next project will be painting flower pots and planting seeds. Please note the date change.
Chess & Checkers Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all experience levels and ages, and members are happy to teach new players.
Did You Know?
We offer ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, which is accessible using your Waverly Free Library Card. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341. A reminder that the Overdrive app will be discontinued on May 1, so be sure to switch to Libby!
Sayre Public Library News
Save the Date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library ! On Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. we will be hosting an evening with James and Kathy Higgins as they share their knowledge of and personal experiences with the rare genetic disorder, Li-Fra umeni Syndrome (LFS).
James will be reading from and discussing his book, Since You Asked, of which all profits are donated to several LFS charities. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the author.
On Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. we will be hosting another session of Advanced Tech Time with Tim. Bring your laptop or device and Tim Clines will be available to answer questions you may have about apps, accounts, operating systems, or any other tech related situation that has you stumped.
Also on Wednesday May 3 at 10:30 a.m. Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Star Wars!
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 3 we will be hosting another one of our Virtual Author Talks.
Are you committed to building an antiracist family environment for your children? Raising antiracist children is a noble goal for any parent, caregiver, or educator, but it can be hard to know where to start. Let Britt Hawthorne — a nationally recognized teacher and advocate — be your guide. Raising Antiracist Children acts as an interactive guide for strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting.
In her book, Hawthorne breaks down antiracist parenting into four comprehensive sections and in this webinar you will learn about: healthy bodies, radical minds, conscious shopping, and thriving communities. Raising Antiracist Children is a must — have, practical guide essential for parents and caregivers everywhere.
All Virtual Author Talk s can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
On Thursday May 4 at 4 p.m. Sayre Public Library invites teens and tweens to join us in celebrating S tar Wars Day! We will have art and games focused on classic and not — so — classic characters from the S tar War s franchise.
Sayre Public Library also offers One — on — one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen — minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library will be at Valley Arts4All on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7. Stop by our booth for programming information, a sneak peek at our upcoming online auction, and children’s activities and giveaway books. We hope to see you there!
Monday May 8 will bring another session of the Ink Drinkers Book Club at 5 p.m. This month’s selection is The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. New members are always welcome!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.