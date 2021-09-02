TROY – Come to Mt. Pisgah State Park and enjoy an evening by the fire! Charlie Fox, local historian and retired Pennsylvania Game Commission President, and Rich Gulyas, Mt. Pisgah’s naturalist, will discuss some of the local myths, legends and history of Mt. Pisgah.
Marshmallows and sticks will be supplied at this free program. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Please register by contacting the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. Or, for more information, please contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
