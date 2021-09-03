SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY will be closed Sept. 4 and 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Sept. 4 and 6 for the Labor Day holiday. The library will resume normal library hours at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a dish-to-pass lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at noon at Airport Senior Community Center, Pipher Lane (off Cessna Drive, off Pennsylvania Avenue, off Pitney Street), Sayre. Please bring your own table service, beverage and dish to pass. New members welcome. Call Ginny Malone for details at (570) 888-3712.

