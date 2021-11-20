TAKEOUT THANKSGIVING DINNER will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. until gone, at North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables and dessert. Take out/drive through only. Donations accepted.

VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

