Elmira College recognizes annual key award recipients

Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award.
This year’s award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Those receiving the award included:
Braelynn Wood of Sayre, PA
Riley Aman of Candor, NY
Matthew Fitch of Candor, NY
Madison Smith of Sayre, PA
Gabrielle Shaw of Sayre, PA
John Price of Waverly, NY
Michaela Lauper of Waverly, NY
“This award is given to those who have exhibited their potential to excel academically and serve as leaders,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”
Speaking to students during the 2022 Key Award Ceremony on Aug. 22, Patrick Gillette, director of admissions said, “We know you are someone who would thrive as a member of the Elmira College campus community, and we want to invest in your success at Elmira College.”
Sponsored by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.
The more than 120 attending recipients met with Elmira College professors, staff, current students, and athletic coaches; attended information sessions about EC programs; and toured the campus.
Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 25-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 16 Division III varsity teams. Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira’s undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries. Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships. The College is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon.
