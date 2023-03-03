The Bradford County Library is pleased to present Dr. Bob Hansen discussing “The World of Chocolate” on Thursday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m.
Where does chocolate come from? Why does it make us feel so good? Where does it grow? How is it made? Answers to these questions plus samples from the Utah State University Chocolate Factory Learning and Research Center will be provided by Dr. Bob Hansen.
Dr. Bob Hansen retired in 2016 as District Director in the “Endless Mountains Extension District” (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties). Previously he was the Extension Educator Forest Resources/Maple Products with Penn State University Extension.
Dr. Hansen earned a Bachelor’s in Science. in Forest Management from Utah State University, Logan, Utah; a Masters in Science in Forest Management with emphasis in forest economics from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH; and a Doctor of Forestry in Forest Resources with emphasis in forest ecology from Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches, Texas. The Library is grateful that Dr. Hansen is willing to share his expertise and samples for this program
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Bradford County Library at (570) 297-2436 for more information. The Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of the town of Burlington.
